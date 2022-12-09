Indiana officials respond to Oath Keeper claims

Nearly 400 law enforcement personnel across the country were or members or are current members of "Oath Keepers," according to a new report from the ADL.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 law enforcement personnel across the country were or members or are current members of "Oath Keepers," according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The findings show nine current or former members who also work in law enforcement live in Indiana and three live in Kentucky.

What are Oath Keepers? We asked expert Rachel Carroll Rivas.

"I've watched the group, I've lived in the same place as the founder," the researcher for The Southern Poverty Law Center told WHAS11. She researched the group since its founding in 2009. "They fundamentally were asking people to pledge an oath that was not the oath they were pledging as law enforcement..."

Carroll Rivas explained Oath Keepers are a militia group targeting veterans, law enforcement, and politicians.

The group claims to defend the Constitution and fight tyranny but is most notably known for its involvement in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Now, officials allegedly named in the report are responding.

Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel responded to the claims by saying, "I'm not now and have never been associated in any way with the Oath Keepers. I didn't even know there was a group called the Oath Keepers until I read about it in the news."

Joe Haney, who is a commissioner with La Porte County in northern Indiana said, "I am not a member of the Oath Keepers group..." – his use of the term oath keeper refers to a pledge to serve the state of Indiana.

The ADL stands by its research and reporting.

The organization shared the following statement.

"We take all concerns and our reporting seriously and strive only for accuracy and truthfulness. We have sought to confirm every elected official or 2022 candidate included in the final total, based on public reporting, public statements made by the individual in question, or by comparing the information provided to the Oath Keepers with the official’s public filings, public records, or online posts containing phone numbers, email addresses, or physical addresses. Our reporting was based on the information and evidence uncovered through thorough research we conducted at the time.

Again, we refer to the report, which states:

Important: an individual’s inclusion in the Oath Keeper database is not proof that they were or are still an Oath Keeper, that they hold or held all or some of Oath Keeper ideology or viewpoints, or that they ever actively participated in Oath Keeper activities. When reviewing this information, you should bear in mind the possibility that the individual misunderstood the nature of the Oath Keepers. Before taking any action based on this information, an individualized assessment of the individual must take place.”

UofL Assistant professor Calvin Coker says the information is concerning.

"We should take very seriously the reporting that is indicating there are members of our community who maybe at some point engaged with these folks," Coker said. "In the same breath, we should not be too hasty to presume that just because a name exists in the database that means it is this particular public official."

The Oath Keepers have been active in Kentucky before. At one point the leader made a public statement saying they would protect Kim Davis from arrest. She of course is the former county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

