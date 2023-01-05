Yes, men can get breast cancer. The lesson everyone can learn from this year's Survivors Parade lineup

"Normally you think prostate cancer, colon cancer, liver, lung. But breast? It can happen."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Friday, 149 survivors of breast and ovarian cancer will take to the track at the historic Churchill Downs and walk in the famed Oaks Day Survivors Parade.

It'll no doubt be an emotional moment for everyone involved as singer Rachel Platten's performs her 'Fight Song' live during the event. But for one Jeffersontown native, it'll be a teaching moment for those unaware that men, too, can get breast cancer. Steve Watkins happens to be the only man we know walking in this year's parade.

"Cancer’s been very prevalent in my life, unfortunately," Watkins said.

It began as a young boy, first losing his mom to ovarian cancer when Watkins was in high school. His father later died of cancer in the late 90's. And if that wasn't hard enough, Watkins lost his first wife, Joni, to cancer 11 years ago.

"I was one who always avoided the doctor, didn't want to get the bad news because I'd dealt with so much of it," Watkins said.

It was about ten years ago when a lump on his left side forced him to the doctor.

"I started feeling like I had a lump in my left breast, which I thought was a little unusual for a man, of course," Watkins said.

Not long after, his nipple began to bleed.

"That was definitely a red flag. I said, this is definitely not right," Watkins said.

He underwent a mammogram which detected a mass. But a biopsy came back negative. So, he went on with life for another 3 or 4 years, and then 2020 hit.

"I started having a pain under my left armpit," Watkins said.

This time, the tests came back positive, as stage 3 breast cancer, with more than one tumor which had likely spread to the lymph nodes.

Baptist Health Louisville's Dr. Allison Hatmaker performed his mastectomy on New Year's Eve.

"We see probably 6 to 8 male breast cancer cases annually compared to 750 female cases. So, it is less common," Dr. Hatmaker said.

Since men aren't typically screened like women, who generally undergo mammograms starting in their 40's and 50's, the cancer's usually caught in the later stages.

"They’ve noticed a mass or nipple retraction," Dr. Hatmaker said. "They may feel a lump in their armpit, skin changes. There’s much less volume between the skin and muscle, so they may report tenderness more often."

In America, about 1 in 800 men will get breast cancer, compared to 1 in 8 women. That translates to less than 1 percent of all newly diagnosed breast cancers presenting as male breast cancer.

Today, after both chemo and radiation, Watkins' scans are clear.

"I’m kind of proud of this," he said, pointing to his right arm. "It’s my survivor tattoo."

It's a blue and pink cancer ribbon reminding him of the fight and the victory, not all get to celebrate.

"We count our blessings, knowing that things could’ve been worse," Watkins said.

Watkins wants everyone to learn from his story Friday as he walks among a crowd of women during the Survivors Parade. He'll be one of a handful of men who've made that walk in the parade's 15 year history.

"It can happen, so don’t ignore the symptoms," Watkins said.

