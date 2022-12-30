NYE celebration at Fourth Street Live!

The party will feature gravity-defying circus performers, a champagne toast and the only Time Square style ball drop in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — How will you be ringing in the New Year?

Some would say the closest we can get to a Times Square NYE ball drop in Louisville is at the Fourth Street Live! celebration.

The NYE Live! party will kick off at 8 pm. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Admission is free and VIP packages can be purchased online.

The party will include a live performance by southern Indiana band "100% Poly" and circus performers from "CirqueLouis", according to a press release.

Event officials say the celebration will end with the only Times Square style ball drop in the city.

Gold or Platinum VIP All-Inclusive packages can include complimentary access to venues, free parking, domestic beers, call cocktails, house wine, champagne and more.

All attendees must be 21 years old or older.

