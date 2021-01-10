NWSL championship moving to Louisville, will be played at Lynn Family Stadium

According to a joint statement from the NWSL and the NWSL Players Association, the game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 will be played in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the request of the players, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Championship match will now be played in Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium.

The NWSL and the NWSL Players Association released a joint statement Wednesday about the change. The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 in Portland, Oregon.

The Athletic reported that the players were upset when the original location of the match was announced in September. With the time change, the match was set to start at 9 a.m. PST. Now that it has been moved to Louisville, kickoff will be at noon EST.

"We are all dedicated to rebuilding a league that protects and promotes the best athletes in the world and that is focused on the players, their health, and their safety," the NWSL said in the statement.

The NWSL quarter-finals will be played the weekend of Nov. 6 and 7 and the semifinals will be played on Nov. 13 and 14.

According to a statement from Racing Louisville FC, a formal news release and ticket information for the NWSL Championship in Louisville will be released later.

The Players Association and NWSL are still working to come to an agreement after the Players Association released a set of demands last week. According to the joint statement, both parties have agreed to a five-day extension on the remaining items to finalize the details and keep the process moving forward.

Future statements will be released when a resolution is reached.

RELATED ARTICLES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.