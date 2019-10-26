LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country and here in Kentuckiana, nurses are breaking their silence. They are sharing their stories, showing their wounds and demanding safer workplaces.

During a months-long investigation, dozens of nurses and healthcare workers spoke with FOCUS investigative reporter Paula Vasan about their experiences with violent patients. Vasan collected disturbing 911 calls and photos of injuries.

“The frequency has probably doubled and tripled in the past couple of years,” said Karl Truman, a personal injury attorney.

In an anonymous survey by the Kentucky Nurses Association, 92 percent of the 117 Kentucky nurses who responded believed violence was a part of their job., and 26 percent said they had never been instructed to report violence.

“It’s horrible,” said Kentucky Senator John Schickel. He has backed legislation to give healthcare workers more protection.

There are currently no federal rules requiring employers to have violence prevention programs to protect healthcare workers. Though many states have passed their own laws, Kentucky and Indiana have not, leaving it up to employers to protect their workers.

On the national level, U.S. House Rep. Joe Courtney (D) of Connecticut, has sponsored H.R. 1309, the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act. According to National Nurses United, it “would require that the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) develop a national standard requiring employers to develop comprehensive, facility- and unit-specific plans that prevent workplace violence.”

On Thursday, October 31 at 11 p.m., hear what is being done to protect healthcare workers nationwide, and get a glimpse inside a Kentucky hospital that is educating their staff on reporting violence and taking precautions against it.

