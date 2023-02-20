Five-story social hall on Whiskey Row to open this spring

Renovations on the historic 121 West Main Street building are nearly finished. Here's what to expect when it finally opens.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your dancing shoes ready for a night on the town because a new social hall will be popping up on Louisville's Whiskey Row this spring.

Renovations of the 121 West Main Street building are nearly complete and Louisvillians will finally get to enjoy "Number 15".

Spencer Fronk, CEO of Numbers Holding Company, the parent organization of Number 15, said they chose the number "15" because Kentucky was the 15th state to join the Union.

“The history of the building plays an important role in our offerings, which continues to push both the vibrancy of Louisville and the expectations of our guests," Fronk said. "Number 15 brings together the best parts of Kentucky in one seamless experience.”

The new five-story social hall will include a lower-level sports bar, a main floor stage, a balcony bar, an event rental space and a penthouse suite.

The fourth floor event space will be available for rentals, including wedding receptions, holiday parties, business gatherings and more.

Number 15 will bring multiple breweries and distilleries under the same roof, with an emphasis on free, live music.

The Numbers Holding Company, which owns and operates Number 15, opened Number 38 in Denver, Colorado in 2020.

Future locations are in development, and each will feature local distilleries, breweries, cider houses, wineries, chefs, artists, and musicians representative of each state.

