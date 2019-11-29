LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Nov. 28, graffiti was seen on the Nulu restaurant Toast on Market. The graffiti was sprayed on a piece of artwork that hangs out the restaurant and it is unclear when the artwork was vandalized.

The graffiti sprayed read, "Gentrification in Murder" in large black letters. LMPD has said they have not received any calls to the location from Tuesday to today.

WHAS11 will bring you more updates on this story, as we learn new information.

