LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Photos from the collection of UofL’s prestigious digital photo archive collection show a busy street corner at East Market Street in 1934. The pictures show what the area looked like through the years, decades before it would die away in the shadow of downtown.

That part of town would fade away until the mid-2000's, until it was eventually reborn as Nulu.

East Market Street 1934

UofL Archives

Now, people are back on East Market. The buildings are full of life again as the area continues to grow. In fact, a stretch on the far eastern edge, is getting ready to become the Nulu Marketplace.

Developer Mo Deljoo, who specializes in saving historic buildings, said he reached back to the history of the street, “This portion of Market Street was made this way on purpose. It was the center of trade back in the heyday of early Louisville.”

Deljoo, who years ago bought and restored the old Hilltop Movie Theatre building in Clifton, has purchased a total of ten buildings. The center piece is the former Action Graphics Company. It’s an industrial building, not historic, and is being reworked, to create an interior courtyard.

“The roof is going to come out and we’re creating a courtyard, so the buildings will face each other on the perimeter,” Deljoo said.

It’s going to become office, retail and residential space. The project will connect to Billy Goat Strut Alley on the backside, which also leads to Main Street.

Deljoo is reconnecting the vibrant history of Louisville's original market center.