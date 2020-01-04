LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One of the first Louisville restaurants to remake its format when the restrictions started in Kentucky has decided to temporarily close despite a brisk business.

The Mayan Café in NuLu had trimmed to three different box options and was having a big carryout response with it but over the weekend, decided not to continue.

General Manager Anne Shadle told WHAS11 News, “we chose safety for us and our customers over the income. I just couldn't have that on my conscious if something were to happen to anyone.”

Shadle says the Mayan will return when the crisis is over.

