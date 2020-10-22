West Sixth to open NuLu brewery and taproom next week

The location will be West Sixth's first brewery location outside of Lexington.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville may be a bourbon city, but its history of local breweries goes back centuries. Several families owned breweries, putting their names on the cans like Fehr's and Oertel's.

This week, another new brewery opened in Butchertown: TEN20 Craft Brewery. Next week, NuLu will open its newest brewery: West Sixth's first location outside of Lexington.

The signs are up, tucked down historic alleyways off Market Street. General Manager Kaitlyn Colberg runs the place from inside a restored 150-year-old carriage house — people can walk up to the windows in the alley and get a beer.

The Lexington-based brewery is one of many new stores and restaurants now getting ready to open in the huge NuLu Marketplace.

Colberg said West Sixth searched for years in Louisville, trying to find the right place.

"We have a big distribution footprint in Kentucky doing curbside beers," Colberg said. "We wanted to bring an old business back to life."

NuLu Marketplace felt like a perfect fit. Developer Mo Deljoo bought 10 different buildings on Market, opening them up with a giant courtyard. Now, the space once covered by a giant warehouse roof is completely open.

There are patio tables everywhere. Inside, the original wooden beams are exposed and ready to wow customers. Emmy Squared Pizza recently opened its first Louisville location at NuLu Marketplace as well.

West Sixth NuLu will have its socially-distanced grand opened Wednesday — right in the middle of Louisville Beer Week.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.