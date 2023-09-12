A tax increase to help with neighborhood growth? Here's what that could mean for NuLu.

If imposed, property owners within a certain geographic area would pay more in taxes in exchange for additional services including beautification.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Businesses in Louisville’s NuLu district are exploring a new tax option that would increase taxes and then reinvest the money in the neighborhood.

The NuLu Business Association is looking at a self-imposed taxing mechanism for property owners or creating a business improvement district (BID).

If imposed, property owners within a certain geographic area would pay more in taxes in exchange for additional services like beautification of the area, events and more.

The idea is that the BID goes beyond more than what the city can normally provide.

There are two thresholds property owners would have to meet.

Thirty-three percent of NuLu owners within the area of Jefferson and Main, Hancock Street and Baxter Avenue would have to agree, and they have to account for 51% of the property value in the area.

“So the condo owner right there is going to pay $200 [or] this business $700, but that hotel may pay $10 to $1,000. We’re all paying into the same pot at the same rate to provide the same overall services for everybody who lives or works in the neighborhood,” Ken Herndon with the NuLu Business Association said.

Currently, the proposed tax rate is 14 cents for every $100 of value.

For example, a $500,000 property would see an extra $700 in taxes.

