NULU Fest canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns

The event organizers said the outdoor festival has been canceled for the second year in a row because of the pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — NULU Fest has officially been canceled for 2021, according to a press release from event organizers.

According to NULU Business Association Board President Rick Murphy, event organizers had no way to check COVID vaccinations or impose other rules and restrictions for the number of guests they were expecting for this year's festival.

Murphy said the board voted unanimously to cancel the event based on national and local guidance on the pandemic as well as "out of an abundance of caution for our vendors, attendees, and especially unvaccinated children."

The 12th year of the event had originally been scheduled for Sept. 18.

The outdoor festival takes up the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of East Market Street in downtown Louisville and features vendor booths, local food, breweries and live music.

Murphy said NULU Fest is expected to return in Sept. 2022.

"We hope everyone will continue to support our local businesses if it is safe for you to do so," said Murphy. "They are an important part of our neighborhood and a vital part of our economy."

This is the second year the event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Louisville Pride Festival and the final two Waterfront Wednesday concerts were also canceled this year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.