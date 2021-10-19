$10M NuLu cityscape plans unveiled; project will reduce parking

Project plans include reconfiguring a portion of East Market Street from angle to parallel parking.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — East Market Street in NuLu continues to be one of the busiest and hottest neighborhoods in Louisville.

City officials held the first of two public information meetings on Tuesday to explain its new East Market Streetscape Plan from First Street to Johnson Street.

Renderings show wider sidewalks, a designated paved area of bicycles, reconfiguring parking from angle to parallel and reallocating one eastbound lane.

“The net result was a loss of parking spaces, but we hope with the additional amenities like cycle track and pedestrian accommodations that we can encourage more people to walk, ride, or bus down to this location," Jeff Brown, Metro Public Works assistant director, said.

Construction is scheduled for spring 2022 and will last for two years.

It will be done in block-by-block phases and maintain two-way traffic.

Louisville will pay $1.6 million for the project but will receive state and federal funding for remaining costs.

The next public hearing will be held Oct. 28.

For more information on the project, click here.

