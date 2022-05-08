'The guy is a menace to society': NuLu business owners take steps to keep neighborhood safe

President of the NuLu Business Association Rick Murphy said they've caught Lester Terry breaking into businesses on surveillance video over the past five years.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — NuLu business owners breathed a sigh of relief after Louisville Metro Police arrested the man accused of multiple burglaries in the area Thursday.

Landlord Andy Blieden claimed Lester Terry broke into his buildings, 'Cultured' and 'Jaclyn Journey Design Studio' multiple times.

"I hope he stays behind bars for awhile, because if he gets out, I'm worried he will do it again to the same people," he said. "The guy is a menace to society."

President of the Nulu Business Association Rick Murphy said they've caught Terry breaking into businesses on surveillance video over the past five years.

"He doesn't get anything out of it to speak of. Just a few hundred dollars or a few dollars, and maybe a bottle of whiskey," Murphy said.

According to court documents, Terry is charged with burglary and criminal mischief connected to an incident on July 3, where he is accused of breaking into the Pyro Gallery and stealing money.

Police said eight burglaries were reported in NuLu since mid-July and they're working to determine if Terry is responsible for them all.

"I'm really, really glad he was caught because he does so much damage to the businesses he breaks into," Murphy said.

Murphy said he and owners plan to buy better security systems and are looking at ways to create a small property tax that will help pay for overnight security.

"That's a big comfort to businesses owners is that quick response that we can promise them in those sort of late night, early night issues," he said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.