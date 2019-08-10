JUNCTION CITY, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a massive pipeline explosion in Lincoln County that killed one and injured five.

According to the report, the rupture released about 66 million cubic feet of natural gas which ignited, resulting in the death of 1 person, the hospitalization of 6 people and the evacuation of 75 residents from the Indian Camp mobile home park.

The fire destroyed 5 nearby residences, damaged 14 other residences, and burned about 30 acres of land including railroad tracks owned and operated by Norfolk Southern Corporation.

As a result of the explosion, a 33.2-foot-long section of the pipeline was ejected and landed about 481 feet southwest of the rupture site.

Initial data provided by Enbridge from its gas control center in Houston, Texas, showed that a rate-of-change gas pressure alarm was received at 1:24 a.m. The Danville compressor station operator also received the alarm. The operator told investigators he could see the fire from the compressor station.

The isolation of the affected segment required closing one valve at the Danville compressor station, located 3.5 miles north of the rupture, and manually closing another valve located about 19 miles south of the Danville compressor station.

Enbridge personnel isolated the ruptured pipeline at 2:19 a.m. The natural gas fire was reported under control by emergency responders at 2:56 a.m.; fire suppression of the surrounding area ended at 3:20 a.m.

The pipe that ruptured was placed into service in 1957, had an electric flash-welded seam and was coated with coal tar. The company didn't designate the area where the rupture occurred as a High Consequence Area, and it had performed inspections of the pipeline geometry in 2018 and 2019. Enbridge also performed an in-line inspection in 2011 to evaluate pipeline material properties.

The NTSB investigation is ongoing. While on the scene, investigators collected sections of the pipeline for metallurgical analysis and testing.

Enbridge released a statement regarding the preliminary report: "Enbridge continues to support the NTSB in its investigation. We are committed to ensuring the safety and reliability of our infrastructure across North America and we are eager to take the learnings of NTSB’s forthcoming final report and apply them to our comprehensive operations and maintenance practices and programs moving forward.”

