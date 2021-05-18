NTSB investigation into deadly private jet crash involving Louisville City FC founder complete

The NTSB released its investigative materials into the November 2018 crash near Memphis, Indiana that killed Wayne Estopinal and two others.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The video featured in the player is from 2018.

The investigation into the private jet crash that killed Louisville City FC founder Wayne Estopinal and two others is now complete.

The NTSB released its investigative materials into the November 2018 crash near Memphis, Indiana.

The materials include scenes of the crash, weather reports and transcripts of the cockpit voice recorder.

An attorney for Estopinal’s estate has said winglets, tips that were installed on the wings of his Cessna jet played a role in the crash.

The NTSB will now take the investigation findings and complete their final report.