Man shot, killed outside Highlands bar

Louisville Metro Police say they are investigating after a man was killed early Thursday morning outside Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was shot and killed outside of a bar in the Highlands overnight.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Bardstown Road around 1:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot of Nowhere Bar who had been shot.

The man died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is still working to identify potential suspects in this case. If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

