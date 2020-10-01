LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Nowhere Bar employee believed to be involved in a deadly altercation is no longer employed there, the bar said.

On Jan. 4, Christopher McKinney was taken to the hospital unconscious after an altercation with an employee at the bar. He later died from his injuries.

Details of what caused the altercation are still under investigation.

Days after the incident, Nowhere Bar released a statement:

"First and foremost, our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Christopher McKinney.

Due to the pending police investigation, we are unable to comment or provide more details on the tragic incident that occurred on Sunday morning. We are fully cooperating with the authorities as well as conducting our own internal investigation into what exactly occurred, as it is always our number one priority to provide a safe environment for all of our customers."

The name and job title of the former employee has not been released.

