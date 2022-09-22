Owner of popular Louisville bar arrested on sex charges

Court documents accuse David Mattingly of drugging a man at his house and then sexually assaulting him while he was unconscious.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of a well-known bar in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood has been arrested by Louisville Metro Police for alleged sexual abuse.

According to court documents, David Mattingly, owner of "Nowhere Bar" and "Somewhere Restaurant" on Bardstown Road, has been charged with sodomy and sexual abuse in the first degree.

The documents accuse Mattingly, 55, of drugging a man at his house and then sexually assaulting him while he was unconscious.

The victim told police Mattingly had made him a drink and after ingesting the drink, he began to feel sick and was going in and out of conscious. Police say a witness confirmed that the victim's behavior changed after ingesting the drink.

According to Mattingly's arrest citation, as the victim was going in and out of consciousness, that's when the sexual abuse began.

When the victim lost full consciousness, he told police he woke up to find Mattingly naked and discomfort in his body. The victim suspected he had been sodomized and went to the hospital for an exam of some lacerations and that's when police were called and a report was filed.

Mattingly was in court Thursday morning for his arraignment where a judge set his bond at $50,000. That bond has since been posted, according to court documents.

He will be in court again on Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

In a Facebook post, the Louisville Pride Foundation said:

Following the arrest of one of their owners on felony sexual assault charges, we are immediately terminating our relationship with Nowhere Bar.

They will no longer be a sponsor or a participant in the Louisville Pride Festival or any other events.

