LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There will be no charges in the death of 35-year-old Christopher McKinney at Nowhere Bar in the Highlands, the Commonwealth Attorney's Office said.

Louisville Metro Police said McKinney died at the bar in January after he was involved in an altercation with a bar employee.

Metro Police conducted a homicide investigation that was presented to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office for review, where they found that no criminal charges are appropriate.

LMPD's report said McKinney had been escorted out of Nowhere bar earlier that night for "unruly behavior." After leaving the inside of the bar, police said McKinney and a bar employee got into an altercation that ended with him unconscious. The deputy coroner confirmed McKinney died the next afternoon.

Nowhere Bar said the employee believed to be involved in the altercation is no longer employed. The bar released this statement days after the incident:

"First and foremost, our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Christopher McKinney.

Due to the pending police investigation, we are unable to comment or provide more details on the tragic incident that occurred on Sunday morning. We are fully cooperating with the authorities as well as conducting our own internal investigation into what exactly occurred, as it is always our number one priority to provide a safe environment for all of our customers."

