LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Hospital is continuing to experience a baby boom!

Officials say for the second month in a row, babies born at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital has broken a record with 543 births in August.

This tops the 537 births recorded in July.

The hospital is also seeing an upward trend with the highest number of baby deliveries since September 2017, including 11 sets of twins.

Officials say more babies have been born at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital than any other hospital statewide.

Last year, the hospital delivered 5,374 babies.

So far, Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital and Norton Hospital have delivered 5,248 babies in 2018 through August – which is around 656 babies a month or 22 per day.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.