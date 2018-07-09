Norton Healthcare Inc. will provide health services at clinics in eight Walgreens stores in the Louisville market.

The clinics currently are managed by Walgreens, and plans call for them to transition to Norton Healthcare early next year, according to a news release. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The sites will be named Norton Prompt Care at Walgreens. Here are the locations of the eight stores:

- 2360 Stonybrook Drive, Louisville;

- 12101 Shelbyville Road, Louisville;

- 4240 Shelbyville Road, Louisville;

- 2021 Hikes Lane, Louisville;

- 5100 Dixie Highway, Louisville;

- 220 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway, Clarksville;

- 1716 Ind. 337 NW, Corydon;

- 2811 Holmans Lane, Jeffersonville.

