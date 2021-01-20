Norton Women's and Children's Hospital sees 'mini baby boom'

The hospital said 32 babies, including four sets of twins, were born Jan. 18.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 10 months after the first COVID-19 cases were announced in Kentucky, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital had a mini-baby boom this Monday.

The hospital said 32 babies, including four sets of twins, were born Jan. 18. On average, Norton Women's and Children's sees around 15 babies a day in January.

"January is usually a fairly slow month and we don’t expect it to be higher than average overall. It was an unusually busy day," said Pamela D. Missi, vice president and chief nursing officer at the hospital.

In 2020, the hospital saw nine sets of twins born each month. Just this week, sets of twins were born on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with a set of triplets also born Tuesday.

Camille and Wade Mitchell are parents to one set of twins born Monday, Crew and Campbell. The two said while they knew they were having twins, they were shocked to hear how many other sets of twins were born the same day.

"There is something in the water, apparently," Camille Mitchell said.

The hospital said 2020 saw the highest number of babies born in 12 years. A total of 6,066 babies were born at Norton Women's and Children's last year, compared to 6,086 born in 2008. The hospital has delivered more than 5,000 babies annually since 2003.

