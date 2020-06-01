LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Sports Health is hitting the ground running this week, with a free training program for the Kentucky Derby Festival races.

You get 15 weeks of workouts for the marathon and mini marathon coming up in April.

Trainees have the opportunity to talk with professionals about nutrition, training tips, injury prevention and education. Coaches say it's important not to start out too fast. You want to get a full 3 to 4 months in to prevent injury, and this training is open to anyone.

"It's amazing the different types of people who come out for this program and enjoy it. Some of the experts who run 6 minute miles come out and run with the group and then there are beginners who just want to walk and they come and enjoy that as well," Stephanie Fish, with Norton Sports Health said.

Anyone wanting to participate in the free training needs to come by the Kentucky Derby Museum this Thursday to sign up. The event goes from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Visit the Derby Festival Marathon website for more information.

