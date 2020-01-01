LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Women's and Children's Hospital announced Wednesday afternoon, the first baby of 2020 born in the hospital.

Parents Alexis Dow and Michael Parrish of Lousiville, welcomed their baby boy on Jan.1, 2020, making him the first baby born at the hospital for the New Year.

Mathias Isaiah Parrish was born at 1:35 am weighing in at 7lb 6.3 oz, and 19 inches long. This is the couples first child.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.