LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A longtime dream came true for a local couple Saturday.

Tina Lanham, a cancer patient, and her husband Josh were able to enjoy a hot air balloon ride, one day before their third wedding anniversary thanks to Norton Healthcare.

Tina has undergone 17 surgeries since she was first diagnosed in 2013, was cancer free for three years but is battling stage four colon cancer.

The couple enjoyed a one-hour ride across Louisville while enjoying the sunrise and then ended the trip with a champagne toast.