LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation stands to make a difference at Norton Healthcare.

The Family Foundation of Louisville businessman Roger Rounsavall gave $1.5 million to the Norton Heart and Vascular Institute.

With that money, Norton is expanding services at Norton Audubon Hospital, including a program for patients with late-stage heart failure, adding a fourth cardiac lab and upgrading their MRI and CT capabilities.

"Cardiovascular disease is very prevalent in the state of Kentucky and it's no different in Louisville so it's very important for health systems like Norton to tackle these sorts of issues and begin to understand how we can increase access, how we can provide more support for people to get diagnosed earlier, to get treatment earlier, to get the appropriate treatment at the right place," Russell Cox, Norton Healthcare CEO, said.



Norton's Audubon Hospital has already been named a HeartCare Center of Excellence.

