Norton Healthcare to bring mobile primary care van to underserved neighborhoods

It will travel various Louisville neighborhoods, providing care for adults and children in need.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton is bringing health care to the community using their mobile primary care van.

It will travel various Louisville neighborhoods providing care for adults and children in need.

“Anytime there’s somewhere I can get checked real quick – that’s what I do,” Elaine Walker said.

Walker seen flyers about the primary care initiative, so she stopped in to take a looking and also received a blood pressure check.

“I like to keep my blood pressure checked because for diabetes purposes to make sure I don’t have it and make sure my blood pressure is right,” she said.

Walker has met several people who have fears about going to the doctor and feels the mobile healthcare home is what the community needs.

Norton Healthcare stopped at the Nia Center in the Russell neighborhood on Monday and plans a return next week.

“A lot of people that’s afraid to go to the doctor and this is an opportunity to those in the community – people that don’t have transportation and things like that,” Walker said.

Norton will visit several communities to make health care more convenient.

“It’s an underserved area – there’s not as many resources out here for people to get access to care and that’s really the whole idea behind this to eliminate the access issue,” Amanda Dewees, a nurse practitioner, said.

Dewees makes it clear to patients that she is here to get them the help they need when they walk in.

"The hardest part is walking through this door and hopefully when you walk through this door you'll be greeted with a smiling face and you'll be ready to get on your healthcare journey," she said.

Beginning the week of Dec. 5, the primary care van will be at the Nia Center on Mondays; Wednesdays at Bates Memorial Baptist Church at 620 Lampton Street; Tuesdays and Thursdays at Jefferson Green on 3010 Jefferson Green Drive – not too far from Jefferson Mall.

