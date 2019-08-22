(WHAS11)-The region’s largest health care provider and university are teaming up to provide comprehensive medical care for college athletes.

Norton Healthcare and the University of Louisville announced August 22, that Norton Healthcare has been named the official health care provider of the Louisville Cardinals.

As part of the agreement, Norton Sports Health will provide medical support for all of the university’s 23 sports programs. This support includes conducting all sports physicals and providing access to Norton Healthcare’s network of sports health physicians, orthopedic surgeons, neurologists and primary care providers.

“We’re looking forward to this partnership,” said Russell F. Cox, president and chief executive officer, Norton Healthcare. “Norton Sports Health offers comprehensive treatment for local athletes of all ages and skill levels. We look forward to supporting UofL athletics and keeping its premier athletes in the game.”

In addition to offering its team of health providers, Norton Sports Health also will provide funding for athletic trainers on the sidelines, campus training rooms and state-of-the-art imaging equipment.

“This is a great day for University of Louisville athletics,” said Vince Tyra, athletic director, UofL. “The health and wellness of our players is our top priority. We’re excited to team up with Norton Healthcare, an organization that has proven to offer the same level of passion, drive and expertise as our athletes.”

Care will extend beyond the physical as Norton Sports Health also will offer mental health services, including access to counseling and sports performance specialists.

“Our goal is to care for the whole athlete,” said Steven T. Hester, M.D., MBA, division president, provider operations, and system chief medical officer, Norton Healthcare. “With our streamlined and comprehensive group of medical providers, we have the ability to provide the services athletes need both quickly and efficiently.”

To support the process, all UofL athletes will have access to MyNortonChart and Norton eCare visits.

Norton eCare allows patients with non-urgent ailments 24/7 access to speak with a nurse practitioner via computer or mobile device or to have an eVisit, which consists of filling out an online questionnaire and receiving a phone call from the practitioner.

