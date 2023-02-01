Norton Healthcare reinstates mask requirements starting Friday

They say their health care accrediting agency tracked data in Jefferson County and recommended all employees, patients and visitors wear masks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare is reinstating its masking requirements for its Louisville-area hospitals on Friday.

According to a statement from the hospital, they said the safety of their patients remains their top priority.

They say their health care accrediting agency tracked data in Jefferson County and recommended all employees, patients and visitors wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

"Jefferson County has experienced continued community transmission of COVID-19 as detailed in the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) COVID Data Tracker that lists Louisville as being at a "high" level of transmission," they said in the statement.

There is no timeline for when the mandate could be lifted again.

UofL Health just announced they will lift their masking requirements on Monday.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.