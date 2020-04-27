LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Norton Healthcare say they will begin a phase approach to safely resume services to address their patients’ current and ongoing medical needs beginning Monday.

They say their approach is designed to safely resume and provide essential medical services while continuing to care for those affected by COVID-19.

Norton will resume non-urgent / non-emergency medical, diagnostic radiology and laboratory services that have been halted since March 23. This also includes MRI’s, CT scans, mammograms and physical therapy at Norton’s other outpatient facilities, medical offices and hospital departments.

Norton plans to carefully resume outpatient procedures then surgeries following Kentucky’s guidelines.

They say if you or a loved one experiences chest pains, difficulty speaking, mental confusion or difficulty moving an arm or leg, to call 911 or immediately go to an emergency room.

Norton is urging the community not to neglect their health or ignore troubling symptoms during this pandemic.

If a patient is unsure their situation requires an emergency room visit, officials say talk to your doctor or use telehealth services.

Norton also says they are enacting a safe appointment wait measure that enforces social distancing in waiting areas, staggering scheduled appointments and asking patients to wait inside their vehicles until their scheduled appointment.

A few other changes include:

All employees, providers and patients will continue to be screened for fever and respiratory symptoms upon entering any Norton Healthcare patient-care facility. They will be given a surgical mask after clearing the screening process.



Patients are encouraged to wear their own masks. Patients who do not have a mask and show signs or symptoms of respiratory illness will be given a mask to wear.



Employees and providers caring for patients will be provided the recommended personal protective equipment (PPE).



The no-visitor policy remains in place for all Norton Healthcare facilities (with few exceptions).



Infection prevention best practices, including thorough cleaning and sterilization in between each and every patient visit, will continue.

