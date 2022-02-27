Norton Healthcare awards $1.4M grant to health, wellness program in Shelby Park and Smoketown

The funds will be used for Bates Community Development Corporation's Healthy Hearts and Lifestyles program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A few days after announcing a major investment in west Louisville, Norton Healthcare continues to expand its reach throughout the community.

President and CEO Russell Cox presented a $1.4 million grant to Bates Community Development Corporation on Sunday at Bates Memorial Church.

The grant will mark a new partnership between the two which aims to improve the health of those living in the Smoketown and Shelby Park neighborhoods.

The money will be used to expand the “Healthy Hearts and Lifestyles” program that focuses on healthy meals and preventing chronic illnesses.

With the new funding, the church will now be able to offer basic health screenings and preventative care to the neighborhood.

"Sometimes communities like this only suffer not because we don't have talent, or interest, or the will or the energy -- we just don't have the adequate resources- and Norton has made an investment in the way that other institutions have not," Pastor F. Bruce Williams said.

The funding will be provided over the next four years.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.