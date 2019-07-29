LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare is putting itself in the back to school business again. For the fourth year in a row, the company is making a commitment to help kids start the year off strong. Employees dedicated their Monday to stuffing backpacks for the annual Unity Jam event.

"We want to make sure kids are ready to go back to school,” Norton Healthcare Financial Analyst Jazzma Moore said. "All of these are donations from our employees."

Employees make sure to get a little bit of everything to get kids ready for the school year.

"We have our elementary school, our middle school, and then our high school. Each backpack will be filled with items that match what they need. So, in our high school backpacks, we have flash drives and calculators. In our middle school backpacks, we have compositions and planners. In our baby backpacks, we have the pencil cases, notebooks, colored pencils, crayons, glue, scissors, you name it, we have it,” Moore said.

Moore said it’s a tradition of giving ingrained in the company culture.



"It's just Norton's way of doing things. It's part of our mission statement. It's what we focus on. We want to make sure we give back to the community,” Moore said.

Unity Jam 2019

Saturday, August 10

Molly Leonard Portland Community Center

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Free food, health screenings, and backpacks

►Contact reporter Sara Wagner at swagner@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Sara) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



