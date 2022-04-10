Norton Children's Hospital receives $15M gift to create Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute

The vision is to create a top diabetes institute in the region helping children and adults.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Children's Hospital has received a $15 million gift to help with diabetes care across the Commonwealth.

The organization along with the Lift a Life Novak Family Foundation announced the creation of the Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute.

It’s the lead gift of a $60 million vision to become the top diabetes institute in the country – expanding care for both children and adults and making the transition out of pediatrics to adult care easier.

“Diabetes care and education specialists are key to helping patients live their lives with diabetes, from managing insulin and medication to guidance on eating a healthy diet and getting regular exercise,” Kupper A. Wintergerst, M.D., Wendy L. Novak Chair of Pediatric Diabetes Care and Clinical Research, and pediatric endocrinologist with Norton Children’s Endocrinology, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine said. “Educators also provide invaluable support and assistance to patients between office visits. Living with diabetes is an enormous burden, and educators are able to help each child and adult face every one of life’s challenges.”

Nearly a half-million Kentuckians have diabetes – a rate of 14%, making it the 8th worst in the nation.

According to healthcare officials, Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation and Norton Healthcare Foundation will raise another $12 million totaling a $27 million investment. They said $2 million had been raised and in the coming years, their goal is to raise additional funds to reach the $60 million vision.

