Norton Commons to welcome local Mexican breakfast, lunch restaurant

The business's announcement comes a week after opening their fourth location on Hurstbourne Pkwy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Commons is adding another Mexican restaurant to it's arsenal, this time with an emphasis on serving breakfast and lunch dishes.

Con Huevos announced plans for its fifth location in Louisville, expected to open in Norton Commons in early 2023, according to a press release.

The announcement comes just a week following the opening of their fourth location on Hurstbourne Pkwy.

The Louisville-original will reportedly occupy the space previously held by Ramsi's Cafe at 10639 Meeting Street.

Husband and wife business duo Jesus Martinez and Izmene Peredo said they were largely influenced by Guadalajara culture when conceptualizing Con Huevos.

“My main goal leading the kitchen at Con Huevos is building on the recipes of our heritage and bringing to life the reflection of my love for great cooking,” Peredo said.

The menu offerings will be the same as the other four locations, with all their specialties including, huevos rancheros, churros, tres leches pancakes, chilaquiles, street taco and Cuban coffee, according to the release.

“This is very exciting for the growth of our restaurant,” Martinez said. “We’ve had our eyes on Norton Commons for quite some time and are looking forward to joining the incredible community.”

Con Huevos' four other locations:

Con Huevos! @ 2339 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206

Con Huevos! @ 4938 US Highway 42, Louisville, KY 40222

Con Huevos! @ The Omni Hotel, 210 W Liberty Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Con Huevos! @ 2125 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40220

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.