Founder of Norton Commons, and other Louisville projects, has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Charles Osborn Jr., an influential Louisville developer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, had a larger than life personality.

He started his career as a Baptist preacher in the state of Texas. Then, after several years, he left the clergy and worked his way into the healthcare industry.

From there, his entrepreneurial spirit took over.

Osborn helped build a houseboat manufacturing business in the 1970s called Kings Craft.

He then made his way to Louisville in 1988 where he developed the full-service health and sports club, Blairwood.

In addition, Osborn was an active investor in Heleringer’s Furniture as well as owning and operating a fine dining restaurant called Remington’s, which is now the Olive Garden on S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Blairwood Road.

In 1997, Osborn bought the 595 acre George Norton Farm and turned it into Norton Commons, a growing mixed-use development in Prospect, KY. This space had over 2000 homes, 100+ businesses, three schools, and dozens of parks, pools, and green spaces.

In his pass time, he loved to fly the old "war birds" and created the Aviation Heritage Airshow at the Clark County, IN airport in the 1990s.

He got WHAS11 News to show it live and our team had such a fun time doing it, especially when he got the famed pilot Chuck Yeager to come to town.

Osborn had more energy and more curiosity at 80 years old than most people have in their 20's.

He was an infectious spirit to be around and was generous with his money.

In 2010, he made a substantial gift to Baptist Hospital East to help the hospital assemble all its cancer services under one roof with the establishment of the Charles and Mimi Osborn Cancer Center. This center was dedicated to his wife, Mimi, who died from cancer.

Osborn was a true character who gave back in many ways and never forgot his scrappy roots.

A visitation will take place on June 7 from 1-4 p.m. at Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home. A service will follow at 4 p.m.

