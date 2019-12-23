After a year of construction, Norton Children’s Hospital has officially dedicated the Jennifer Lawrence Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

The Louisville native and Academy Award-winner donated $2 million to the unit which provides specialized care for all heart patients in a centralized location.

Seventeen private rooms will house pediatric heart patients of all ages who are recovering from heart procedures.

“Hope and trust are two things that are essential to each and every family that walks through these doors. Feeling secure and surrounded by your family and loved ones makes all the difference in the world. Today, thanks to the Jennifer Lawrence foundation and the Lawrence family, this CICU represents that difference and further instills that hope and trust,” Jason Seraphine, a father of a heart patient, said.

In addition to Lawrence's donation, various groups helped with fundraising $4 million through the Children's Hospital Foundation to support the project.

