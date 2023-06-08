Louisville church helps beautify grounds of schools in Jefferson and Oldham County before classes start

Volunteers from Northeast Christian Church went to several locations pulling weeds, spreading mulch, trimming bushes and cleaning.

School begins in a few days for Jefferson and Oldham County students and a local church spent time beautifying several schools.

“We love the schools. We love the teachers. We understand all the hard work they’re doing We understand the work that the administrators and the counselors and all these different people are putting in and we just appreciate it,” Terrence Turman said.

The church said about 12 schools received a quick sprucing.

