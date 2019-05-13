LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Extra security will be on hand Monday when students arrive at North Oldham Middle School after an alleged social media threat.

According to a statement on Oldham County Schools’ website, officials say they “worked diligently Friday along with police” to investigate the threat and it was found to be not credible.

School officials are urging parents and students that it is safe to attend classes and “confident” there is no threat to North Oldham Middle School.

Officials say they are looking forward to finishing out the school year with safety of the students at the forefront.

There are 13 days left in the school year for Oldham County.