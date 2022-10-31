Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown, police say

Police said the victim was killed in the crash that happened on North Mulberry Street Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that left a man dead in Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown police said the crash happened in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street around 9 p.m. Monday.

In their preliminary investigation, a man driving a Hyundai was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of North Mulberry when it crossed into the path of a Toyota SUV headed eastbound.

The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene while the woman driving the Toyota suffered minor injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they are working to gather more details as the investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.