North Lime Coffee & Donuts opening new Louisville location

Opening its second location in Louisville, the new North Lime donut & coffee shop will be near St. Matthews. They're currently hiring and hoping to open in June.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — North Lime Coffee and Donuts is opening a second Louisville location.

Work is underway at the new spot on Herr Lane in Westport Village, near St. Matthews.

Already, the Kentucky chain's signature mural is on the new store's walls. Owner Joe Ross tells us just like the mural at the flagship North Lime location in Old Louisville, this mural was designed and painted by employees.

The mural features the six donuts on the menu every day at North Lime.

As for when the Westport location is opening, Ross tells us customers can expect it soon.

"We're hoping by the end of June," Ross explained. "But of course with construction and waiting for certain things to come in that are delayed a little bit still because of COVID, it could be a little bit longer. But we're pushing to get it open as fast as possible."

And if you or someone you know is looking for a job, North Lime is hiring for the Westport location.

Open interviews are happening Tuesday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

