Local News

Hardin County high school students perform in Independence Day parade in Washington D.C.

The 100-member marching band was selected by Governor Andy Beshear last year to represent Kentucky in the Fourth of July parade.
Credit: North Hardin High School Marching Band, Facebook
The North Hardin High School marching band poses for a group photo in front of the White House.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky high school represented the commonwealth by performing in the National Independence Day parade in the nation's capital on Tuesday.

The North Hardin High School marching band traveled from Hardin County to Washington D.C. for the massive parade. 

Students performed a specially made piece written by William Pitts called "Salute to the Armed Forces." It's a medley of anthems from all the military branches.

The 100-member marching band has been preparing for months. They were selected by Governor Andy Beshear last year to represent Kentucky on a national stage for this Fourth of July.

WATCH THE BAND'S PERFORMANCE HERE:

Posted by North Hardin High School Band on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Beshear chose North Hardin's band because of the students' close ties to the Fort Knox community, with many of their parents currently serving, or are veterans, of the military.

The trip included more than just the performance too, the Hardin County students also got to sightsee and tour the city.

