Portion of North 26th Street to reopen as MSD continues work on sewer line

Officials said the northbound lanes between Slevin and Alford Avenue will reopen to allow buses and cars to get to Atkinson Elementary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — North 26th Street, closed for an MSD project, has partially reopened as school is set to resume for Jefferson County Public Schools.

MSD officials said northbound lanes 26th Street between Slevin and Alford Avenue have been reopened to let school buses and cars reached Atkinson Elementary and the Mighty Oak Academy.

Work continues on the sewer line between Saint Cecilia and West Main Street.

It’s the area near the Louisville Thrift Store which has been impacted by the work. They have been working to keep business going despite the road closure.

MSD expects the emergency repair work to continue into October.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.