Police cancel search for 92-year-old man missing in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: Norman Kendt was found safe by LMPD on Thursday afternoon.

Police are searching for a 92-year-old man suffering from dementia who is missing from east Louisville.

Norman Kendt was last seen driving a red Chrysler minivan with a KY tag 571-RZP near Flat Rock Road, between the Shelby/Jefferson county line and Middletown.

Officials say he is suffering from dementia, may be disoriented and may be having a medical emergency.

Louisville Metro Police asks that you call 911 if you see him.

