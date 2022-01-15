Ex-St. Matthews police chief Norm Mayer dies

Chief Norm Mayer, who spent 29 years leading the department, passed away Saturday, officials said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Matthews community is mourning the loss of their former police chief.

Chief Norm Mayer passed away Saturday, the department confirmed Saturday on social media.

Mayer retired in 2017 after spending 29 years with the department.

He also worked for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the then Louisville Police Department, retiring as a Lt. Colonel in 1982.

The St. Matthews Police Department called Mayer a “kind and caring man” who dedicated his life to law enforcement and the community.

Funeral arrangements for Mayer have not been announced.

