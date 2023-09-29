'They shouldn't be held responsible': Louisville bar owners, musicians share concerns about 0-tolerance noise policy

The policy penalizes businesses that serve alcohol for any "unreasonably loud, harsh, or excessive noise" that can be heard 50 feet away.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of bar owners and musicians gathered on Thursday to push back against the new zero-tolerance noise policy. They said this policy affects them the most, and said a $2,500 fine without warning is not fair.

"Stop punishing the masses for the crimes of a few," Shaun Wallace said.

He and several bar owners and musicians are feeling the same about the policy.

It's a no warning, fine only change.

The policy penalizes businesses that serve alcohol for any "unreasonably loud, harsh, or excessive noise" that can be heard 50 feet away.

"Inside the ordinance they don't even reference a DB level, a noise level," Matt Mercurio said.

Mercurio is the president of the Musicians Emergency Resource Foundation (MERF). He said he could better understand the policy if there was a benchmark to be weighed against.

All it takes is one noise complaint and owners are instantly hit with a hefty fine of $2,500. Crescent Bride owns Joes Older than Dirt in Lyndon.

"Our fear is, as Shawn has said, a disgruntled former patron gets upset and they call; we're in trouble simply because somebody has an ax to grind," Bride said.

Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) has already cited two establishments in September for unreasonable noise.

In a statement, Louisville ABC said they know most "of these business owners are respectful towards the neighbors around them. The people of Louisville deserve to live in safe neighborhoods with bars and restaurants that keep noise at a reasonable level."

Bar owners and musicians gathered at Pizza Place, saying they wanted Metro Council to get involved and rethink the penalties.

They're hoping Metro Council members will come up with a healthier resolution.

"The musicians, the bar owners, the club owners, they shouldn't be held responsible for the criminal issue that is taking place," Mercurio said.

They said this policy is hurting their livelihood the most instead of patrons.

"They're not out committing crime let's take care of the crime; lets not hurt the people that are working so hard just to pay their bills," Amy Zaragoza, the former owner of Amy Z's Pub, said.

Metro Council passed an ordinance Thursday evening allocating a total of $10,000 to help fund overtime to enforce the zero-tolerance policy.

This money comes from districts eight and nine which include the Highlands and Frankfort Avenue.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.