LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Twenty-five years ago on Oct. 5, WHAS11 News covered a student mock trial on if the US military should pull out of Somalia.

It was Becky Baird's 7th-grade social studies class that WHAS11 News reporter Chris Turner and photographer visited.

Each student had an assigned role to play in the "courtroom" procedure. Joseph Federle, currently a WHAS11 employee, was acting as the court reporter.

Joe Federle in 1993 in Becky Baird's class project.

Although you never hear from him, he can be seen at the very end behind the reporter. Federle remembers asking Jeff about how it will be edited to run in a much shorter segment on the news that night.

Less than nine years later Joseph started working at WHAS11 News as a News Editor in 2002, working on daily newscasts. After celebrating his 16th anniversary on June 24 he received his first Emmy helping edit the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team Winter Weather Special which aired last December.

