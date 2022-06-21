Kentucky's Noah Thompson 'living the dream' after American Idol win

The young father and former construction worker entered the competition not even expecting a golden ticket and came home to Louisa, Kentucky a celebrity.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Noah Thompson's becoming a household name. At just 20-years-old, the Kentucky native has climbed to success with his signature raspy voice that mixes both pop and country. The American Idol winner was in Louisville Tuesday, one of the few trips he's taken since gaining the title.

Thompson admits, Hollywood fame is "a different life."

The young father and former construction worker entered the competition not even expecting a golden ticket and came home to Louisa, Kentucky a celebrity.

"Getting to see these little kids looking up to me, the way they do back home. They listen to my song. It gives people a chance to dream so that's what's cool for me," Thompson said.

His first hit, One Day Tonight, hit the top of the country music charts within days of its release. Its instant popularity came as a surprise to Thompson, though he says he fell in love with the song from day one. He hopes it's the first of many in his career.

"Hopefully, I'll get back down to Nashville and write some songs and get an album out. That's what's going to be fun, go on tour, that's what's going to be exciting for me," Thompson said.

For now, he's keeping his down-home roots close while living the dream.

"It's for a positive reason, you know? That's how I look at it every day. It's for better things. That's what I'm doing," Thompson said.

PHOTOS | Kentucky's Noah Thompson wins American Idol season 20 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

►Contact reporter Brooke Hasch at bhasch@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Hasch) and Facebook.