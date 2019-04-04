LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville union employees could end up losing their pay raise in the next fiscal year.

There are discussions about using the money meant for raises to help cover the city's budget gap.

On Wednesday night, union employees received a letter explaining the plan to freeze wage increases.

If it's approved by all unions, it would also apply to non-union employees in fiscal year 2020.

On Thursday, the Metro Corrections Union President released a statement saying in part, "Asking public safety and labor workers to support the irresponsible No vote, a majority of Metro Council rendered in the mayor's tax proposal, is cowardly and dangerous to the safety and well-being of Louisville's citizens."

