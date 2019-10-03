LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – No trespassing signs have been posted on multiple sidewalks in downtown Louisville.

The signs are designed to give people living on the streets a warning before the city clears them out.

Many of the signs are posted across the street from the Wayside Christian Mission where hundreds have been sleeping for several months.

Outreach volunteers are sharing concerns, worried there is nowhere else for the homeless to go.

